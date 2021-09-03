A few showers for Labor Day weekend

Our warm weather season has gone from very wet to very dry. From June 1st through July 17th Indianapolis received 13.84″ of rain during the 47 day period. For the next 47 days from July 18 through September 3rd we only say 2.00″or rain. Wet weekends have been common this year and rain is on the way for this weekend as well.

A cold front will move across the state Saturday. Ahead of this weather system we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures cool. The average high this time of year is 82 degrees and highs across the state will be in the 70s Saturday. The rain will continue through Sunday morning before ending and less than a quarter inch of rain is likely.

After a wet Saturday sunshine will return for Sunday and for Labor Day with high in the 80s. Our next chance for rain will arrive Tuesday afternoon.

