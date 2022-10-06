Showers have finally returned to central Indiana after a nice stretch of sunny, comfortable days. These showers are widely scattered and not everyone will get wet Thursday morning. The afternoon, we get rid of this round of rain and are back into sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs this afternoon will rise to the mid 70s.

A cold front is passing through Indiana Thursday morning with the center of that low pressure system sliding directly over the state. A second, more potent cold front will arrive late Thursday evening. This will send temperatures tumbling to close the week and move into the weekend. A few spotty showers will be possible ahead of this front late this evening, but most will remain dry.

It’s the temperature plunge that will be most impactful. We start Friday morning in the mid 40s to low 50s, but the afternoon high temperatures will likely not get out of the 50s for most locations. Widespread frost is possible early Saturday morning. While a new warming trend will then get underway, the weekend will still be a chillier one and the coldest we’ve had since May.

Don’t worry, through, we’re right back to 70s by early next week with a few rain chances but a lot of dry time.