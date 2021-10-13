A few showers and storms this afternoon

We’re off to a foggy start this Wednesday morning. In some locations, visibility has been significantly reduced. Be prepared to allow yourself extra time for your morning commute.

The fog will lift by mid morning and we’ll enjoy a good bit of dry time today before rain chances return. We’re watching a system to our west that is bringing showers to portions of western . As the warm front associated with this system continues to slide east, it will bring rain chances to the Indiana by the afternoon. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible today but these storms will not be as intense or widespread as the storms we had on Monday. While a gusty thunderstorm isn’t completely ruled out, no severe weather is expected here today. Showers and storms will be widely scattered and likely arrive in our western counties near 3 PM. Not everyone gets wet from these but the rain still could impact the evening commute home for many.

The evening should be mainly dry but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out.

Additional rain will be around Thursday and Friday. However, only spotty showers are expected Thursday while Friday will be a wetter day. Rain exits early Saturday and we’ll be left with much cooler conditions. Some locations Saturday afternoon will be struggling to get high temperatures out of the upper 50s.