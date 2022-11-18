The warm open to November feels like a distant memory after we’ve spent the last 7 days with below average temperatures. Through the 10th of the month, this was the third-warmest November on record for Indianapolis. Even with all the cold we’ve had this past week, it didn’t manage to drop us too far down the list. Through the 17th, we are tied for the fifth-warmest November on record. However, we still have more cold days to come.

Temperatures on Friday really won’t budge much. We’ll be in the upper 20s to lower 30s throughout the day on breezy winds. Wind chills will be in the teens and we could see a few additional flurries around. There have been reports of slick spots on some roads due to overnight and early morning snow showers, so be careful while traveling today.

The weekend will start off very cold with wind chills in the single digits Saturday morning. Saturday will be a windy day with gusts near 35 mph at times. It will remain cold, too, with highs only rising to the low 30s. Winds calm for Sunday which is good news for tailgaters ahead of the Colts game. However, temperatures will remain cold. Highs on Sunday will only be back in the low 30s.

The cold air retreats next week and temperatures will be near average by Tuesday. As we approach the Thanksgiving Day holiday, it looks like some rain chances could impact plans locally. However, at this time, showers look to be scattered in nature and more favorable for the afternoon and evening on Thanksgiving. Be sure to check back for updates as we get closer to holiday.