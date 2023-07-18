We’re much quieter after a very stormy Monday evening. Storms have moved well off to the south and east this Tuesday morning. The cold front has left us with much improved air quality along with lowered humidity. However, it is a very foggy start to the day. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for our far northeastern counties (Miami, Grant and Blackford). Even those outside of the advisory have seen visibility at less than 1/2 a mile. The advisory is in effect until 9 AM.

Monday’s storms brought numerous reports of wind damage, flooding and hail. Hailstones of 2″ (hen egg sized) were reported in Clermont at 6:19 PM Monday. Rainfall estimates are in the range of 2″ to 3″ in many parts of central Indiana from yesterday’s storms. The highest rainfall was concentrated in areas around Brown, Monroe, Lawrence and Jackson counties.

More storms are possible Tuesday afternoon. However, we aren’t expecting the amount of storm activity we had Monday. Storms will be more favorable for development in the late afternoon in locations near or south of I-70. Some of these storms have the potential to be strong to severe with another damaging wind and hail threat.

Enjoy the less humid feeling today. It is set to surge over Wednesday and Thursday. Along with the high humidity, we warm temperatures up the next couple of days and keep storm chances in the mix. We are closely watching Thursday for another potential severe weather threat. Keep checking back with us for updates!