A really great stretch of weather is underway. The humidity is low, the skies are mostly clear and temperatures will be below average again. Monday marked the fifth consecutive day with the average temperature falling below normal. That’s the longest streak of below average days we’ve had since early April. We’ll have several more opportunities this week to tally on a few more days to this stretch. Tuesday afternoon will see high temperatures rise to the low 80s with plenty of sunshine around.

The Indianapolis Indians are back in action at Victory Field Tuesday evening for Dollar Menu night. Plus, Joey Chestnut is scheduled to make a special appearance as he practices for the Word Popcorn-eating Challenge.

Quiet weather is expected to continue through the work week with plenty of sunshine around. We’ll be closely watching the weekend as unsettled weather makes a comeback. However, the high heat remains on hold. The extended forecast keeps temperatures at or below average and long-range guidance still favors a near normal to cooler than average weather pattern.