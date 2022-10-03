It’s the first week of October and the month is known to bring big swings in our weather conditions. Just a few years ago, in 2019, we opened the month with record-smashing temperatures in the 90s. We hit 92° both the 1st and 2nd that year. We’ve been as cold as 20° which we hit in October 1981. Plus, we’ve even seen snow in October. Indy’s earliest date for the first measurable snowfall was on October 18, 1989.

On top of the big swings we can see, this is a transitional month. We lose 13° off our average high temperature and we lose another hour and 13 minutes of daylight over the course of the month.

A few more great days

We’re going to be feeling some of the swings that can come with the season this week. We’re coming off a beautiful weekend where we had sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s during the afternoon. Temperatures Monday morning dipped down to the low and mid 40s across central Indiana. However, with dry air in place and sunshine today, temperatures will rise quickly. High temperatures Monday afternoon will be around 70 degrees.

International Space Station sighting Monday night

We will have a great opportunity this evening to see the International Space Station pass overhead. Look to the northwest sky at 8:44 p.m. where it will first appear. It will be visible for 5 minutes and exit the southeastern sky. You’re looking for what will appear to be a very bright, quick-moving star. The space station is traveling at ~17,500 mph and orbits the earth every 90 minutes.

A chilly night

The sunshine and dry air allows us to warm quickly during the day. However, at night, the combination of dry air and clear skies also means we cool very quickly. Heat will rapidly escape from the surface tonight and temperatures by 10 O’clock will already be in the low 50s. By Tuesday morning, some light, patchy frost is possible in our far northern counties. Most will stay just above the frost threshold with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s Tuesday morning.

Timing rain and a temperature drop

We’ve now gone seven days without any rainfall in Indianapolis. We had trace amounts of rain on Sept. 25 and 0.34″ of rainfall on Sept. 24. We’ll keep the dry stretch rolling here for a few more days before any chance of rain returns.

A cold front will be sliding through the region on Thursday. Ahead of it, we will see some spotty to very widely scattered showers develop. After the front passes, temperatures will take a dive. Highs on Friday afternoon will be ~20° from the previous day. By Saturday morning, we may be seeing frosty conditions around the state.