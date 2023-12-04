It’s a cold and calm start to the new workweek. Temperatures are near or below freezing across central Indiana. A few flurries in the area are not completely out of the question early in the morning along with a few patchy showers that will travel over our southern counties. We’ll see brighter skies this afternoon but keep a mix of clouds around as well. High Temperatures Monday will be near average, in the mid 40s.

We’ll be dry and chilly for your evening plans. If you’re heading out to any of the holiday festivities around town, temperatures will be falling from the low 40s near 5 PM to the mid 30s by 9 PM.

We’re tracking another wave of rain that will travel over the state starting early Tuesday morning. This will be primarily light rainfall but with the colder temperatures in the morning we may see this mixing in with a few snowflakes. Widely scattered showers will remain possible into the afternoon tomorrow as temperatures rise back to the mid 40s.

We’re tracking a warmup by late in the week where temperatures will be ~10° or more above for this time of the year. However, there are some questions on the forecast by the end of the week. Right now, we have the chance to see rain changing to a mix and snow Sunday. This is something we will watch closely as the small shift in the timing or track could change things drastically for what we see here. Stay tuned!