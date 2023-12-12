Central Indiana saw sunny skies and temperatures warmed into the 50s before a cold front moved across the state. There was no rainfall associated with the boundary, but gusty winds and cooler air will move in overnight. Expect cloudy skies Wednesday morning and a few flurries will be possible. S sunshine will return later in the day and temperatures will be more seasonable with highs in the lower 40s.

The Geminid Meteor Shower will peak Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Named for the constellation Gemini, the shower has a reputation for being both bright and intensely colored, capable of falling slowly and even producing fireballs. Many of the shooting stars appear as yellowish streaks.

The best viewing will be in the northeastern sky after 10pm and will peak around 2am.. Considered to be one of the strongest and most consistent meteor showers, peak Geminids could feature as many as 120 meteor trails per hour whizzing across the night sky.

The dry weather pattern will continue for the rest of the work week as a ridge of high pressure sets up over the eastern half of the country. Milder air will creep back into the Ohio Valley by Friday as temperatures climb back near the 50° mark. December has been a dry month so far and that trend will continue. Our next chance for rain doesn’t arrive until Sunday morning.

Temperatures will fall below freezing overnight.

We’ll have clouds and flurries Wednesday morning and it will be a cooler day.

We’ll have dry weather for the meteor shower Wednesday night.

Temperatures will warm up this week.