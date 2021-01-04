A few flurries for Tuesday morning; A quiet weather week ahead

A trough of low pressure will move across the state and bring clouds and flurries Tuesday morning. Most of the snow will fall north of I-70 and no accumulation is expected. Following that, this will be a quiet week of weather with season temperatures. Highs will be in the 30s and lows will be in the 20s through the weekend.

So far this season, we have only had 2.7″ of snow, 6.4″ below average. Our next best chance for snow will not arrive until next week.

January Climatology

On the average, January is our coldest month of the year. With an average of 8.6″ of snow it is also our snowiest month of the year. The good news is that daylight lengthens during January. By the end of the month we gain 44 minutes of daylight.

Lows will fall below freezing overnight.

Expect a few flurries by sunrise.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun Tuesday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 30s Tuesday afternoon.

Days get longer during January.

Temperatures are forecast to be above average this month.

Precipitation is forecast to be above average this month.

So far, our snow season is off to a slow start.