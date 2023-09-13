It’s a foggy, crisp morning in central Indiana as temperatures have fallen to the 40s and 50s. Patchy, dense fog has developed with several locations reporting visibility that has fallen to less than 1/2 a mile. A sweater or jacket is recommended as you leave this morning along with allowing for a few extra minutes on your morning commute so you can take it slower.

While we may be starting cool Wednesday morning, it will be a very pleasant afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the low and mid 70s. A few more clouds will build in with an upper level disturbance moving through this afternoon. This may bring us a couple isolated showers but most remain completely dry.

We will see a few more chillier and foggy mornings as we close out the work week. Mornings both Thursday and Friday will start in the upper 40s and lower 50s again. However, the afternoons will be more pleasant with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. We will be tracking a warmup into the weekend as highs will be near 80° on Saturday. Below average temperatures will dominate these next 7 days but indications are that we’ll transition to a warmer pattern into late September.