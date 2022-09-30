It’s finally Friday and we have a great forecast in store. We’re closing out the last day of September and temperatures are turning more seasonal. Highs on Friday afternoon will peak in the low 70s.

September is a transitional month. We’ve lost 1 hour and 14 minutes of daylight over the month. The average high temperature went from 83° at the 1st of the month down to 73° here on the last day of it. We pickup 3.14″ of rainfall on average, however, this September only brought in 2.12″.

We have some big high school football games tonight and great weather for it. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s at the start of these games and in the upper 50s by the end. If you’ll be in the stands, take the sweater with you.

The great weather rolls on into the weekend. Both days are looking dry and temperatures will be in the 70s during the afternoon. A few clouds will be thrown our way on Saturday from the remnants of what is now Hurricane Ian. Rainfall from that system will likely stay to our east this weekend. That’s great news since we have the Colts at home this weekend against the Titans. The weather on Sunday will be beautiful with near seasonal temperatures.

Ian is a category 1 hurricane churning in the Atlantic. Winds speeds as of Friday morning were at 85 mph. This storm will make landfall later on Friday near Charleston in South Carolina. Storm surge of 3′ to 6′ feet is possible along the coast of the Carolinas and Georgia.

At home, we keep much calmer weather going through next week. October opens on Saturday and the first week of the month is mainly dry and seasonal.