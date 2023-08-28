Happy Monday! We have a great week ahead. We’re in a completely different pattern and are taking a break from the heat, for now. Temperatures Monday will rise from the upper 50s in the morning to the upper 70s and lower 80s in the afternoon. No raingear is needed today but you should be sure you have your sunglasses. We have a very bright day ahead of us. The UV Index will also be high, so be sure to grab the sunblock as well.

We have nearly no rain chances in the forecast aside from Tuesday evening. A front boundary will slide through the state tomorrow evening and bring a broken line of showers and potentially a few thunderstorms. By Wednesday morning, we’re back into a whole lot of sunshine.

Indianapolis has seen 13 days in the 90s this year. Last year by this time, we had 21 days in the 90s with the average to-date being 17 days. While we may be in a cooler, quieter pattern much of this week, don’t get used to it. The jet stream will be lifting back north late in the week as a ridge builds back over the region. This streams in more heat for Labor Day weekend and on into next week.