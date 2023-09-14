It’s another morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s out the door. We also have a few pockets of fog to greet us this Thursday morning. Fog is not a widespread issue and is primarily located north of I-70.

Nothing but sunshine and mild temperatures is in your forecast for Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s. This will be followed by another cool night. After we lose the sunshine, clear skies will allow a lot of heat to escape from the surface. Temperatures Friday morning will start back in the upper 40s and low 50s.

We warm up as we head into the weekend. High pressure sliding to our east will bring more southerly winds to the area on Saturday. Temperatures will be seasonal, near 80° for the first half of the weekend. A cold front quickly follows the warmup and will bring us rain chances for the second half of the weekend, Sunday. While we could use the rainfall, overall, this system will be rather light and scattered in nature.

After a brief cooldown to start the week, a brand new warming trend gets in the works. Temperature by mid next week should rise into the mid 80s. Summer isn’t ready to let go just yet!