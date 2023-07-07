It will be a fantastic Friday as we close out the work week. The humidity has lowered and the sun is out. Temperatures Friday afternoon will rise to the mid 80s, which is average for this time of year. If you’ve been putting off any of that yard work due to the heat and humidity this week, today is your day. Take advantage of the more comfortable and quiet conditions because they won’t last long.

It’s a fireworks Friday night out at Victory Field. This will be a great night for a ballgame or any of your outdoor plans. Clouds will increase through the evening but we remain dry.

Weekend storm chances

The humidity and storm chances will rise as we get into the weekend. There is a small chance some of these storms could be strong to severe with a damaging wind threat. The rain will primarily impact the earlier part of the day Saturday with storms moving in during the morning and exiting the eastern side of the state by the mid to late afternoon. Spotty to widely scattered showers and storms will then continue through Saturday evening into Sunday. There will be dry time too but be prepared to make any adjustments to your outdoor activities with storms that will be around.

Another round of drier air returns to the state Sunday night and Monday before we become very hot and humid again by the middle of next week.