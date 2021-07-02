A fantastic Friday, warmer for the weekend in central Indiana

Happy Friday! We are feeling fantastic across central Indiana. Temperatures this morning were the coolest we’ve see since June 22nd. We dropped to the mid and upper 50s early Friday morning. The cold front that passed Thursday swept the humidity and rain away from the state and the winds behind it are channeling cooler air to the state.

Temperatures Friday afternoon will only rise to the mid 70s. While that’s not great pool weather, it is great weather to spend time outdoors doing other things, such as going to the park.

This evening will be really nice to have dinner outdoors or watch the Indians take on the Cubs at Victory Field. It’s a Fireworks Friday night! Temperatures will have dropped to the upper 60s by the time those fireworks are set off.

We start warming up into the weekend. Saturday morning will start off cooler again with temperatures in the mid 50s. By the afternoon, temperatures will have climbed to the lower 80s and humidity will still be low. Sunday, Independence Day, will bring back the heat. Highs will climb to the upper 80s, we’ll be turning more humid and a stray showers can’t be ruled out but most will remain completely dry.

The heat and humidity will carry into early next week as highs will be in the 90s again for the first couple days. A few isolated storms will be possible early in the week but most don’t see any rain until Wednesday and Thursday.