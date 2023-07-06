After a dry month of June with only 1.41″ of rain, Indianapolis has received almost two inches of rain in the last eight days and up to four inches of rain has fallen south of I-70. The latest update from the US Drought Monitor shows severe drought north of I-70, but the severity of the drought has lessened south of I-70, due to the heavier rainfall.

A cold front moved across the state Thursday morning and brought relief from the heat and humidity. Friday will be the best day of the week with sunny skies and lower humidity. sunny. Be sure to take advantage of the more comfortable conditions as they will be will not last long. By Saturday, we turn more humid and rain chances return. Scattered showers and storms are expected through the day. The day will not be a complete washout but some of the storms may be strong to severe. Scattered showers will continue into Sunday. Expect highs near 80° this weekend before warmer more humid conditions return next week.

All of central Indiana is drought.

Friday will be the best weather day of the week.

Expect more rain this weekend.

Our cool down lasts through the weekend.