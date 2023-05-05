We’re closing off the work week much differently than it started. While we had rain, gray skies and cold temperatures Monday, we will have sunshine and mild temperatures today. Rain will stay south of the state today, so expect sunshine mixed with clouds and temperatures rising to the mid 70s in the afternoon.

The great weather carries on through the evening with partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures.

We have a couple rain chances for the weekend but there will be a lot of dry time to enjoy outdoor activities. The weather is looking great for the Indy Mini. A few sprinkles in the area Saturday morning can’t be completely ruled out but overall, it’s great running weather. There will be sunshine and temperatures starting in the 50s Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, we will have climbed into the mid 70s. A cluster of storms moving through the western/southwestern side of the state Saturday evening is possible. If this develops, a few stronger, gusty storms may occur.

A more favorable chance for rain comes Sunday morning with a round of showers and storms that will slide through the state near sunrise and exit to our south by the early afternoon. Again, there will still be a lot of dry time for the day. The afternoon will be warm with some cities possibly rising to 80°. It will also be more noticeably humid.

The warm temperatures are sticking around. We keep 70 to near 80-degree warmth around through the week a few periods of storms along with a lot of sunshine.