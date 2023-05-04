Today is the best day of the week. We’ll have sunshine, be completely rain-free and see temperatures rising back to near seasonal levels. We started Thursday morning off with a Frost Advisory across the northern half of the state that is in effect until 9 A.M.

It may be a chilly start to the day but the afternoon is looking fantastic. Temperatures will quickly rise to the low 60s by the lunch hour and into the upper 60s by the late afternoon. This quiet and clear weather will also carry through the evening hours as temperatures begin to turn cool again.

Friday will be another really nice day. It just won’t come with as much sunshine. Clouds will be increasing through the day on Friday as temperatures climb into the low and mid 70s. An isolated sprinkle or light shower can’t be completely ruled out on Friday but otherwise, we will be completely dry.

There are some changes for the weekend forecast. Overall, it’s still looking great. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures that go from the low 50s in the morning to the mid 70s in the afternoon. The change comes on Sunday. Earlier in the week, this was looking to be a dry day. Latest guidance is indicating a couple waves of energy moving through the area may be capable of producing a few showers and storms during the morning hours on Sunday and again during the late afternoon. This will not be a washout day, but keeping a close eye on the forecast is recommended if you had outdoor plans. Stay tuned as we iron out the weekend.