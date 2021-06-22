A fantastic day ahead!

Temperatures out the door Tuesday morning have been running 20° to 30° cooler than they were Monday morning, in the upper 40s to mid 50s. A cold front that passed yesterday morning has swept the humidity out of the area. We are in a much drier air mass that is allowing temperatures to drop a lot lower than they have been for several days now.

Although it’s a crisp start to the day, the afternoon will be fantastic. Humidity will remain low, there will be plenty of sunshine and temperatures will be comfortable, in the low to mid 70s. These temperatures are more typical of what we see in late September. So, a fall-like feel is in the air. If you’ll be spending time outdoors, don’t forget the sunscreen. The UV Index is high and sunburn can occur in as little as 15 minutes without any protection on your skin.

The mild weather rides on into Wednesday with temperatures rising to the upper 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday are great days to get to the lawn as humidity will remain low and temperatures will stay cooler than average. Thursday remains dry but the warmth and humidity really start to build back in.

Rain chances hold off until Friday when a front nears the state, stalls out and brings daily rain chances through the weekend.