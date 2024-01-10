This has been a very active week of weather with measurable precipitation for days in a row. Tuesday we set a single-day rainfall record with of 1.22″ rain in Indianapolis, which broke the previous record of 1.15″ for the date, set back in 1930. We’ll stay dry Thursday with winds gusting up to 40 mph and we’ll see a little sunshine in the afternoon with highs near 40°.

Don’t get used to the dry weather. A new storm system is set to arrive Thursday night into Friday morning. We’re expecting gusty winds, rain and snow Friday before a complete change over to snow Friday night, snow and very windy conditions. A Wind Advisory may be required and accumulating snow is possible by Saturday morning. Colder air is on the move and dives into the region this weekend. High temperatures over the weekend will only be in the teens and 20s with single-digit lows temperatures. It will get even colder early next week when the coldest air in fourteen months arrives.

This has been a wet week.

We’ll have a cloudy, windy, cool Thursday.

We’ll have rain and snow across the state Friday.

Rain will change to snow Friday night.

Much colder air will move in this weekend.