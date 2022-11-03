November is off to a mild start with temperatures running almost 10° above the norm. On average, Indianapolis has 2 days with highs in the 70s in November. We were in the 70s Thursday and another mild day is on tap for Friday. The day will start with areas of dense fog through 10am. Skies will clear and winds will gust up to 25 miles per hour. Those strong southerly breeze will push us to near record highs. The record for the day is 78°, set in 2003.

A strong weather system will move in and impact our weekend forecast. Rain will arrive by sunrise on Saturday. The rain will spread east through the morning, reach it’s peak coverage close to the lunch hour and then start move east during the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms will also be possible and up to a .25″ inch of rain is likely. A a few locations could see higher amounts closer to 0.50″.

On top of the rain, winds will be very gusty. Peak wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible. This will create hazardous driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree damage or power outages also can’t be ruled out. The second half of the weekend will be much calmer with sunshine returning and highs in the upper 60s through Election Day.

For November our average high temperature falls from 58° at the first of the month to a cool 46° by the 30th. On average we also pick up 3.45″ of rainfall and we lose another 54 minutes of daylight over the course of the month.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. Be sure to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. This is also a good time to change the batteries in the your smoke and carbon dioxide detectors and in your weather radio.

