The average high for Indianapolis this time of year is 74° and the fall-like feel is in the air as we close out September and take in the first full week of the season. Tuesday morning will start of with temperatures in the low to mid 40s across central Indiana with a few areas that could drop to the upper 30s. It will likely be the coldest morning we’ve had since late April. Breezy winds out of the northwest will make it a challenge for temperatures to rise into the mid-60s and gusts up to 30 mph are expected and we’ll stay sunny, windy and cool for Wednesday. Winds will ease Thursday but we’ll stay cool with highs in the 60s. We’re back to 70° by Friday and seasonal temperatures will be around for the weekend.

Our longest streak of days with no precipitation this year was a 12-day stretch from June 14th through the 25th. Earlier this month we had a 6-day streak of days with no precipitation for our second longest dry spell of the year. We’ll see a streak of sunny days with no rain in the forecast this week, so we could mark another dry weather milestone

Hurricane Ian strengthened to reach category 1 hurricane status early Monday morning with wind speeds of 75 mph. This storm will become a major hurricane in the coming days as it crosses over Cuba and crosses the warmer water in the southern Gulf of Mexico. The track of this storm is currently taking aim at north central Florida. Storm Surge Watches and Hurricane Watches have already been issued along Florida’s west coast.

The track of Hurricane Ian and exactly where the storm makes landfall may affect our weather later this week. Our next chance for rain could come with the POTENTIAL for remnants of Hurricane Ian to head our way by the second half of the weekend. We’ll have a better handle on this forecast scenario later in the week.

Tuesday will be a sunny, windy, cool day.

Temperatures will stay below average for the next four days.

We can expect a long dry spell this week.

Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida and a number of watches and warnings have been issued.