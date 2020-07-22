A drop in temperatures and lower humidity are on the way to central Indiana

Indianapolis has received more than an inch of rain this week and some parts of the state have seen as much as four inches. This extra moisture has helped our farm community in relieving our abnormally dry soil conditions.

A cold front will move across the state Thursday morning and more widely scattered showers and storms are likely. Behind the front temperatures and humidity will be lower. Highs will be in the 80s Thursday and Friday with lower humidity before another heat wave begins.

Highs will be in the 90s this weekend thorough Monday. The weekend will mainly be dry with a better chance for scattered storms early next week.

The wet weather we’ve had in the past week has lifted our monthly precipitation above average. April is the only month this year to record below average precipitation.

We have had almost four inches of rain this month.

Showers and storms have bee widely scattered this month and most of the state is still below average on precipitation.

Abnormally dry soil conditions exist across most of the state.

The majority of crops across the state are in good condition.