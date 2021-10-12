A drier, less humid and cooler day

After a very active Monday night, today will be much quieter. The storm system that brought us numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and a couple of tornado warnings Monday night has pulled off to the northeast. The most intense section of this storm occurred closest to the area of center of this low pressure system. The low passed over Illinois where quite a few funnel cloud and tornado reports were issued. Here in central Indiana, we saw some locations with quarter sized hail along with wind/tree damage.

We’re done with storms, for now, but they will be back later this week. After more clouds move in Tuesday morning, they’ll exit again for the afternoon. Overall, it’s going to be a rather nice day to be outside. It’s less humid out and temperatures will rise to the mid 70s this afternoon. This is a great day to get out and enjoy the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival.

Rain chances return by Wednesday afternoon. There will be plenty of dry time early in the day on Wednesday but scattered showers and storms are expected to arrive in central Indiana after 2 PM. Wednesday’s system won’t be nearly as impactful as Monday’s. However, a few gusty storms in our far northwest counties are still possible.

Rain chances continue through early Saturday morning. Don’t worry, you’ll still be able to get outside during some dry time. Showers on Thursday will be more isolated in nature. Friday is the wettest day of the week with showers and storms likely before they exit early Saturday. Temperatures stay above average for a few more days before a cooldown sends them below average by the weekend.