We’re tracking snow and drizzle around central Indiana Friday morning. Overall, the day will remain rather cloudy with precipitation lingering in the area on through the evening. Low pressure overhead will pivot more snow and a wintry mix into our southern counties through the morning. Light accumulations are possible in grassy and elevated surfaces but for the most part, this will be melting on contact with warmer surface temperatures. However, a few isolated slick spots can’t be ruled out, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures will warm to the upper 30s today, which will transition over any frozen precipitation back to rain and drizzle. More rain will spread into the state this evening, so, have the umbrella for any of your evening plans and plan on wet road conditions. Patchy drizzle may linger into Saturday morning but we will be mainly dry tomorrow.

A few more snowflakes could fly before the year is out. Pockets of flurries, drizzle and even a wintry mix are possible throughout the day on Sunday. It will be cold for tailgaters ahead of the Colts game against the Raiders. It will be breezy too with winds gusting near 20 mph by the time you’d be heading home from the game.

We’ll ring in the New Year with temperatures in the upper 20s at midnight and flurries around. Breezy winds will make it feel like it’s in the lower 20s so have the heavy coat for any outdoor plans. We start 2024 off on Monday with cloudy skies and seasonally cold high temperatures in the upper 30s.