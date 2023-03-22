It’s a damp and dreary Wednesday. Areas of drizzle along with scattered rainfall are expected throughout the day. Today’s rainfall is ultimately going to be on the lighter side compared to the soakers we have to finish the week. However, a couple of thunderstorms can’t be ruled out this afternoon which could also lead to a few locations with some heavier pockets of rain.

Temperatures Wednesday morning are starting off in the low 40s. Our warming trend continues as high temperatures today are expected to reach the mid and upper 50s. The high temperature in Indianapolis on Tuesday reached 53­­°, so we will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday. A warm front lifting through the state tonight will send temperatures rising to near 60° by daybreak.

Multiple waves of heavy rain

The Weather Prediction Center has us under a heightened risk of excessive rainfall for Thursday and Friday. Some locations could see rainfall in excess of 4″ by early Saturday morning.

Rain on Thursday will be predominantly located over areas near and north of I-70 during the morning. A few gusty thunderstorms can’t be ruled out with this wave of rain. The rainfall will transition to more scattered light rain during Thursday afternoon before more heavy rain returns Friday.

Flooding risk

A quasi-stationary front sags south by early Friday morning and will lead to steady, heavy rainfall through the day. Flooding of rivers and creeks are likely by the time this system exits and areas of flash flooding are possible. Use a lot of caution when traveling and remember to never drive through flooded roadways.