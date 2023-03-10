We’re ending the work week colder, damp and breezy. Patchy drizzle and perhaps a few flurries will linger in the area into the afternoon. Temperatures will only rise to the low 40s but it will feel even colder than that. Breezy northwest winds will create a wind chill temperature that will feel more like it’s in the low to mid 30s at the warmest part of the day.

If your travels will be taking you north Friday morning, prepare to encounter snow showers. Winter Weather Advisories are in place in northern Indiana and Michigan where 2″ to 4″ of snow are expected to accumulate.

We’ll have our own chance for accumulating snow in central Indiana this weekend. These will come over the second half of the weekend. After many dry hours Saturday, rain will move in during the late evening hours. As colder air mixes in early Sunday morning, much of the area will see a transition over to a wintry mix and wet snow.

The bulk of this system will be out of the area by sunrise Sunday. At this time, snow totals are looking to be light; 1/2″ to 1″ of snowfall is looking favorable for much of the area but some locations will see totals in the 1″ to 2″ range. This isn’t a lot of snow, but it’s enough to cause some messy travel. Statistically, there are a great number of accidents in small snows like these than there are when we receive higher totals. Just be extra cautious when traveling Sunday morning.

We keep the cooler, below average pattern around on into the middle of next week before we get a quick warmup back to the 60s. Don’t get attached to that warmth. Another extended cooldown will follow.