Spring officially begins at 5:24 PM today. The Spring Equinox is when the sun’s direct rays are right over the equator. It is around the time when we see an equal amount of daylight and darkness. From here, our days will be getting longer than our nights.

The good news for Tuesday is that we won’t start off as cold and we have many dry hours. The “bad news” is that we won’t have as much sunshine and rain returns by the evening. Spotty showers will move in Tuesday evening and become widespread overnight. This will be the start of extended stretch of wet weather.

We’ll be closely watching a cold front sliding through the region in the middle of the week. As of now, the front is expected to stall over the state, which will lead to a daily chance for rain through the weekend. The exact location of where this front stalls will play a big role in just how much rain will fall. A two model comparison for the next 5 days looks favorable for some locations to receive more than two inches of rainfall over this time frame. Although we’ll have a daily chance for rain our temperatures will stay mild this week with no extreme cold in the forecast through Sunday.

