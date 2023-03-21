Indianapolis averages 3.69″ of rain in March, making it our 5th wettest month of the year. So far this has been a wet month. We have had measurable precipitation on seven of the twenty-one days of the month so far, and almost three inches of precipitation has fallen. We set a single-day rainfall record on March 3rd with 2.24″ of rain. With all of that said, the heaviest rain of the month of on the way.

Expect rain 6pm. The rain will be light and scattered in nature and will reach its peak coverage by 11pm before tapering off and becoming more spotty overnight. Spotty to widely scattered showers will continue through the day on Wednesday and temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 50s. Rain ramps up again Wednesday evening and we’ll keep periods of rain in the forecast through the rest of the week.

A front will move over the region and stall over the state on Thursday. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well and a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. Rain will be widespread and heavy rain is likely Thursday and Friday. Between now and the end of the day on Friday, some locations north of I-70 will see 2″ to 3″ of rainfall. The rainfall amount and location of highest totals is greatly dependent on where the front stalls. So, adjustments will likely be made as we near the end of the week.

Rain will move in this evening and continue through Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a breezy, cool day.

Heavy rain is likely Wednesday night.

Heavy rain is likely through Thursday morning.

2″ to 3″ of rain is likely this week.