After a dry start to August, measurable rain has soaked central Indiana for the past three days in a row, giving us our 18th wet weekend of the year so far. We had severe storms, prompting Tornado Warnings late Saturday and severe storms on Sunday caused damage across Illinois. The storms did weaken Sunday night as they approached Indiana’s western border. However, southern Indiana saw its share of wind damage near Jasper and Paoli. Several trees and powerlines were knocked down near Pleasant Valley in Martin County. Strong storms brought 2-4″ of rain to northwestern central Indiana Saturday, and 2-4″ of rain fell in south-central Indiana Sunday night into Monday morning.

The storm system that brought the torrential rains kept clouds and showers around for Monday before moving out of the state Monday evening, pushing the rain east into Ohio. Behind the front expect a foggy start to Tuesday with scattered showers developing in the afternoon. If that’s not enough precipitation, a developing storm system over the Great Plains will move this way and bring up to an inch of rain Wednesday through Thursday.

After a dry Friday, we’ll have a chance for more rain Saturday. In spite of out recent abundance of rain, drought continues across most Indiana. Abnormally dry soil conditions still plague the state north of I-70 and moderate drought still lingers across west central Indiana. So while the rain is an inconvenience, it is still needed.

A wet start to August but we still need more rain.

Expect more rain Tuesday afternoon.

Heavier rain and strong storms will move across the state Wednesday evening.

Frequent rainfall has kept temperatures cooler so far this month.