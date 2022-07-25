Over the weekend, some areas over the southern part of the state were soaked with 2-4″ of rain. Some areas were under severe thunderstorm warnings and even a few tornado warnings as well. Large trees and flooding were reported down as well. Runoff continues from the weekend rain and there is more rain in the forecast. A Flood Watch has been issued for a few of our southwestern counties tonight through Tuesday afternoon. An additional 1-2″ is possible in the heavier pockets of rainfall that are expected through Tuesday.

There is also rain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Flooding will continue to be an issue where heavier pockets of rainfall set up. These rain chances, however, are great for our ongoing drought. We have a five-inch rainfall deficit for the summer and most of central Indiana is reporting moderate drought or abnormally dry soil conditions.

Along with the daily chance for rain, temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s the rest of this week. After the rainfall ends Thursday, drier air will move in and lower the relative humidity level. Sunny skies will return for Friday and for the weekend.

This has been a dry summer but most crops are fairing well.

