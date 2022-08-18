A couple more fantastic days

We’re keeping our fantastic stretch of sunny and cooler conditions rolling. We are currently in a streak of six consecutive days with the temperature running below average. Thursday will make day number seven. That’s the longest streak of below average temperatures Indianapolis has had since late March.

Thursday morning is starting off comfortably cool with some locations that have fallen into the mid and upper 50s. The only “issue” we are having to start the day is with patchy fog that has developed. Some locations have seen visibility drop to less than half a mile. The fog will quickly burn off once the sun rises. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, once again, and temperatures Thursday afternoon will be back in the low 80s.

Our winds will shift out of the southeast late tonight and that will lead to a slightly warmer close to the work week. Temperatures on Friday afternoon will rise to the mid 80s and it will also be another dry day with plenty of sunshine.

Rain chances rise

We shake things up as we get into the weekend. Humidity rises and we reintroduce the chance for rain. That’s not great news for the weekend events like the Colts game, Indiana State Fair, or the Luke Bryan concert, to name a few. Saturday won’t be a washout kind of day, but you will want to be prepared for the potential of rain.

Saturday morning will be dry but by the afternoon, expect cloudier conditions and the chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms. Widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible through Saturday evening before more widespread rain fills in overnight. Wet weather will linger to close out the weekend on Sunday. Rain coverage eases into early next week but unsettled weather will remain through Tuesday.