Soak up the sunshine and these very mild afternoons while you can, changes are on the horizon. After another cold start Wednesday morning, afternoon temperatures will be back in the mid 60s. Take the sunglasses again when you head out. Skies will be very bright through the afternoon.

More counties have been added to our burn ban list in Indiana. As of Wednesday morning, 20 counties in the state are under a burn ban. Very dry conditions and light winds have led to abnormally dry and drought conditions in much of central Indiana. The seasonal rainfall deficit is running between 3″ and 6″ below normal. Outdoor burning is discouraged at this time. Winds will pickup Thursday, gusting near 20 mph. More burn bans could be added in Indiana as we are waiting on more rain.

Our next chance of rain comes Friday, ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers will be around off and on from the morning into the afternoon, before clearing out in the evening. Rainfall totals are only expected to be near 0.25″ with this system. However, another push of what weather comes early next week to help bring relief from these very dry conditions.

Changes are on the horizon for more than just rainfall. Enjoy these very mild temperatures while you can. A shift to colder than average temperatures is likely heading into the last week of November.