Our Wednesday is shaping up to be a great one. It will be less windy, we keep the sunshine around and temperatures will rise to the 70s! Indianapolis hit a high temperature of 61° on Tuesday afternoon. We will be feeling temperatures close to that by the lunch hour today. By the late afternoon, temperatures will be running ~15° above average.

Thursday will be even warmer with temperatures near record highs. The record is 77° which we set back in 2020. We’ll likely be just shy of that with high temperatures closer to 74°.

Tropical Storm Nicole is churning in the Atlantic. Latest analysis suggests this storm could achieve category 1 strength on Wednesday as it passes over Grand Bahama Island and heads toward the east coast of Florida. This storm is likely to make landfall on Florida’s coast by late Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning. Nicole will likely then take a turn and track north across the Carolina’s.

A few showers will be possible in Indiana over the southeastern portion of the state on Friday from the remnants of Nicole. However, a strong cold front heading our way will steer that system back east, keeping that storms impacts to a minimal here at home.

An artic front will be passing over the state on Friday. It will be a blustery and cooler day with a few showers possible. As the cold air sinks in, temperatures Saturday morning will fall below freezing. Both days over the weekend will be well-below average with highs only in the 30s.