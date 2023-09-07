A cooler flow is now in place after a cold front passed Wednesday night. Winds are out of the northwest, bringing in a cooler, drier air mass.

We’ll keep a fair amount of cloud cover around Thursday as moisture wrapping around an area of low pressure to our northeast will also keep rain chances in the forecast through the day. The rain we do see will be in the form of sprinkles or light rainfall. Temperatures will be cooler today with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Dew point temperatures have fallen but are still noticeably humid as of Thursday morning. As drier air continues to stream in, these dew points will continue to fall, leaving us with a more refreshing feel by Thursday night and on into the weekend.

This cooler pattern will stay in control for a while. High temperatures through the weekend will only rise into the 70s each day. The weekend will be fantastic with dry conditions and sunshine. Our next chance of rain holds off until early next week.