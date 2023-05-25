A cold front has swept through the state, leaving us with much cooler conditions across central Indiana. A jacket or sweater is recommended for those heading out early this morning. Some locations have dropped into the low and mid 40s. While a cooler flow is in place, Thursday is still shaping up to be a great day. Temperatures will peak near 70° this afternoon for much of the area. However, cities north of Indianapolis will likely see high temperatures that only rise to the mid and upper 60s this afternoon on breezy northeast winds.

Although it’s cooler, the sunshine will still be abundant into the afternoon. The UV Index is a little higher today than it was Wednesday and sunburn can occur within 20 minutes without any protection on your skin.

A brand new warmup gets underway heading into the weekend and next week. Carb Day is tomorrow. Gates at the IMS will open at 8 AM. It will be a chilly morning but a fantastic afternoon. As practice gets going at 11 AM, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. By the the time gates close at 6 PM, we’ll have reached temperatures near the seasonal average, in the mid 70s.

We keep the sunshine rolling as we close the week. A few more clouds are thrown our way Saturday and Sunday but it’s still going to be a weekend. Humidity stays low and temperatures get into the upper 70s both afternoons. We’re continuing to watch a closed upper level low that will be nearby over the weekend. While it has a small chance to throw and isolated shower our way on Sunday afternoon, latest data keeps it farther to our southwest and the forecast is looking more favorable for a dry day.

We really heat up next week. A ridge of high pressure building over the region will send the thermometer soaring into the upper 80s by midweek. We may even see our first 90-degree day of the year next week. Stay tuned!