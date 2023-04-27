April has been a mild month so far. We’ve had 15 days with temperatures above average, 2 days average and 10 days below average, including the past 6 days in a row. As a whole temperatures and been 1-5° above average this month. We have been mild, and we have been dry. We’ve only had 1.52″ of rain this month, more than 2″ below average.

For the next five days our weather will shift to a cool, wet pattern. An area of low pressure over Arkansas will move this way and bring rain this evening, that will spread statewide by Midnight. Scattered showers will continue overnight with a few non-severe thunderstorms possible and Friday will start with scattered showers. By the afternoon, the low pressure system will pull away and we’ll dry out. It will be noticeably cooler though with temperatures peaking near 60°.

Another storm system will move in late Saturday. Periods of rain will be around through early next week and up to a half-inch of rain is likely. Along with the rain, another shot of cooler air moves in to open the month of May on Monday.

This has been a dry month but several days of rain are on the way.

Rain will move into central Indiana tonight and temperatures will not be as cold.

A few showers are likely through Friday.

Showers will continue through Saturday.

This has been a mild month but a cool down is on the way.