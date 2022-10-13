For the second day this week a Red Flag Warning will be in effect Friday from 11am until 8pm. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions will occur. The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures that we will have Friday, are the perfect mix to contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fire will spread quickly, so open burning is discouraged.

We’ll have a chance for frost Friday morning with lows dipping back into the 30s and we’ll wrap up the work week with highs in the 60s. We’ll have a few widely scattered sprinkles Friday night and we’ll stay cool and dry this weekend with highs in the 60s.

Another cold front will move across the state Monday and the coldest air of the season so far will move in. The average date for first freeze for Indianapolis is October 23rd and we’ll have low temperatures near the freezing mark Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday morning. Widespread frost is likely each day.

The combination of long nights and short days usually lead to cooler temperatures and more vivid fall colors.

After a cool weekend, a taste of November ‘s chill will bring frost next week.