Monday was a mild, wet Christmas Day with gusty winds. Last year on Christmas Day the morning low was 4° and the afternoon high was 16°. Much better this year. An approaching cold front brought rain on Monday and the front will move across the state Tuesday morning. The day will start with rain and fog and after the front passes, temperatures will fall in the afternoon. This will be a cool week with high temperatures in the 40s. Another cold front will bring a rain/snow mix on Thursday and reinforce the cool air for the rest of the week.

December has been a mild month with temperatures almost eight degrees above average. We’ve had 12 days this month with measurable precipitation, but only an inch of rain has fallen. 2023 has been a very dry year. For the year Indianapolis precipitation is almost nine inches below average.

