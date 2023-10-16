A cold front moved across the state Friday night and temperatures stayed cool through the weekend. Monday was also a chilly day with cloudy skies and highs in the 50s. Tuesday will be our transition day to a warmer weather pattern The day will start cloudy and cool with morning lows in the 40s. Skies will clear in the afternoon and the temperature will moderate with highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday will be the best day of the week with sunny skies and highs near 70°. Enjoy the brief warm up as a cold front will move this way and showers and storms will develop ahead of the front late Thursday. Rain will continue through Friday and Saturday and with cooler temperatures in the 60s. Up to a half-inch of rain will fall through Saturday morning. Since September first the rain deficit for central Indiana is almost two inches below average so any rain will be welcomed.

