It was a wet start to the week with showers that moved through central Indiana. A few patchy areas of drizzle will be possible into the afternoon but most of the rain has wrapped up. Temperatures have fallen to the lower 40s Monday morning. With a cooler northwesterly flow in place, temperatures will only rise back to the mid and upper 40s this afternoon.

A few isolated showers will be possible this evening. Temperatures tonight will turn much colder. Tuesday morning we will start of near freezing. It will be a drier day with a slim chance for a few spotty showers. Temperatures will remain below average with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

A wind shift midweek will bring back more seasonal temperatures on Wednesday. This is looking to be the best day of the week as we will be dry, and comfortable. The warming trend will continue to the end of the week but by Friday, we will be watching the potential for strong to severe storms. Stay tuned!