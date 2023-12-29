Low pressure gave more snow and a wintry mix into our southern counties through the day and we’re tracking drizzle and snow showers around central Indiana through the evening. Light accumulations are possible in grassy and elevated surfaces but for the most part, this will be melting on contact with warmer surface temperatures. However, a few isolated slick spots can’t be ruled out, especially on bridges and overpasses. Some areas of dense fog will be likely overnight

Patchy dense fog and drizzle may linger into Saturday morning but we will be mainly dry tomorrow. A few more snowflakes could fly before the year is out. Pockets of flurries, and drizzle a are possible throughout the day on Sunday. It will be cold for tailgaters ahead of the Colts game against the Raiders. It will be breezy too with winds gusting near 20 mph.

We’ll ring in the New Year with flurries and temperatures in the upper 20s at midnight. Breezy winds will make it feel like it’s in the lower 20s so have the heavy coat for any outdoor plans. We start 2024 off on Monday with cloudy skies and seasonally cold high temperatures in the upper 30s.

December had been a very mild month.

Saturday will be a dry, cool day.

We’ll have a few sprinkles and flurries Sunday.

Monday will be a cloudy, cold day.

Still, no measurable snow for central Indiana this season.