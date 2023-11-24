November has been a very dry month with less than a third of our average precipitation. This has continued the dry weather pattern we’ve seen this fall. We’ll have a dry Saturday, but we’re closely watching a system on Sunday that will bring a light rain/snow mix to the area. We keep the cool weather going through next week. We’ll have highs in the 30s Monday and Tuesday and highs in the 40s for Wednesday and Thursday. This has been a very dry fall so far, and the dry trend will continue next week. Our next chance for rain does not arrive until the end of the week.

