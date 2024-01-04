A winter storm system brewing over the southwest has prompted the issuance of Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in parts of the Great Plains. This system will slide east, and gather moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. As it moves closer it will bring a mix of rain and snow to central Indiana Friday evening. The wintry mix will continue into Saturday morning where some slushy, light accumulations of 1 to 2″ will be possible by 7am Saturday.

The precipitation will taper off Saturday morning and skies will remain cloudy for the rest of the day. A second storm system will move in and spread a rain/snow mix across the state Saturday night. As temperatures rise Sunday the mix will change to rain before ending.

Indianapolis has only had a tenth of an inch of snow this season, 8.4″ below average. But that could chance next week. After a dry Monday, a stronger system will impact us Tuesday and Wednesday bringing gusty winds, rain and a changeover to snow. This system will have the potential to produce accumulating snow.

A storm system over the southwest will affect central Indiana this weekend.

January is off to a dry start.

Friday will be a cloudy, cool day.

A rain/snow mix will develop Friday night.

A rain/snow mix will develop Saturday night.

Our first accumulating snow of the new year will come this weekend.