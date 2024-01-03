The Quadrantid Meteor Shower will peak tonight and could surge up to 100 meteors per hour. Best viewing will be in the northeastern sky between 1am and 5am. Unfortunately, skies will stay cloudy tonight so we may not be able to see the activity. This will be a cold night with low temperatures below freezing and a few flurries are likely.

Cloudy skies will stay through Thursday morning and skies will clear in the afternoon. We will stay cold with seasonal high temperatures in the upper 30s. Friday will be a mostly cloudy day with high temperatures in the low 40s.

We’ve only had a tenth of an inch of snow so far this season, 8.1″ below average. January averages 8.8″ of snow and a more active weather pattern begins this weekend. The system set to impact us Saturday is looking to take more of a southerly track. Light rain, a wintry mix and light snow are still possible. We’ll see more scattered rain and a wintry mix on Sunday. We’re watching a more powerful system set to impact us Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with windy conditions, rain and snow.

It will be cloudy and cold for the Quadrantid Meteor Shower tonight.

Skies will clear Thursday.

Temperatures will stay cool through the weekend.

Expect a rain/snow mix Saturday.

Expect a rain/snow mix Sunday.

We gain 44 minutes of daylight this month.