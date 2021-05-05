A cool but sunny day!

The sunshine is coming back today! Although we are off to a very chilly start this Wednesday morning. Temperatures are running 15° to 20° cooler than they were early Tuesday morning. You will want to wear a coat out the door as we’re starting off the day in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

After a few isolated showers early this morning, the rain has exited and clouds are moving out as well. There will be plenty of sunshine today, so take the sunglasses with you!

However, temperatures will stay well below average this afternoon. They’ll only rise to the lower 60s today. This time of year, we should be seeing temperatures around 70°.

This is the best day of the week to get outside and get some yardwork done. We stay dry the rest of the day and will be dodging showers for the rest of the week. That doesn’t mean you can’t get outside later in the week, but there will be periods of rain around.

It will be a chilly night as temperatures drop to the lower 40s and upper 30s early Thursday.

Take the umbrella when you leave the house Thursday morning, rain and thunderstorms will develop by the afternoon. Temperatures remain well below average through early next week.