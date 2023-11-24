Bundle up, shoppers! It’s another cold start to the day. Temperatures this morning are starting around freezing. While temperatures are starting close to where they were yesterday, the afternoon will be much different. It will turn breezy with northeast winds gusting near 20 mph. This will create a wind chill that will keep temperatures feeling like they’re only in the mid 30s at the warmest part of the day.

The Circle of Lights celebration is earlier this year. Festivities will begin at 5 PM in downtown Indianapolis. The lights are set to go on just before 7 PM. Temperatures at this time will have fallen into the mid 30s but wind chill values will be running the the mid 20s.

This is the start of our ‘below average’ temperature stretch. Tonight, temperatures will tumble to the upper 20s while wind chills fall to the teens Saturday morning. Both Saturday and Sunday will see high temperatures rising to the low 40s in the afternoon. We’re still on track to see a mix of rain and snow develop in central Indiana Sunday. This may put down some light accumulations in our northern counties Sunday morning but warming temperatures to the upper 30s will melt that away.