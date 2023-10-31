Happy Halloween! There are a few tricks with the forecast today. Temperatures are cold and a Freeze Warning is in place until 10 AM. Temperatures have dropped to the 20s in central Indiana. If you parked outside, allow for time to defrost your windows.

Most frequently, Halloween high temperatures climb into the 60s. However, this will be one of the colder Halloween’s for us in central Indiana with high temperatures only rising to the low 40s. Winds picking up this afternoon will be gusting near 30 mph. This will create wind chill values in the 30s at the warmest part of the day. By trick-or-treat hours, these wind chill values will only be in the 20s! Coats will be needed for the trick-or-treaters tonight.

An upper-level low pressure system is bringing snowfall to Wisconsin and northern Illinois as of Tuesday morning. This system slides southeast through the day and will bring the chance for a few sprinkles, flurries/light snow or ice pellets to the area. This will be very widely scattered in coverage. Not everyone sees flakes tonight but will be more favorable to occur during the evening hours for those that do.

Fortunately, the chill starts to back off as we head through the week. Temperatures in the 60s are expected again by the weekend.