A winter weather pattern has its grip on us this week. Temperatures will be well-below average each day and we have a few chances to see more snow in the forecast. Monday will be sunny and dry. Bundle up! While it will be the warmest day of the week, a high of 41° this afternoon is still 11° below average for this time of year.

Clouds increase into the evening out ahead of our next snow-maker. Temperatures this evening will be back near freezing by 10 O’clock.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued to our west. While we aren’t under any advisory in Indiana, snow arriving Tuesday morning could make for a messy commute. Snow showers and a wintry mix are expected to develop in the area after midnight. Be prepared for some sort of precipitation around the area through the day tomorrow. We’ll keep scattered snow showers and a mix around through the morning. As temperatures warm, this will transition over to a mix and rain showers during the afternoon, before we start to transition back to snow showers in parts of the state during the evening. For those that see snow, overall accumulations will likely be close to the 0.50″ – 1″ range with a few localized areas getting higher amounts. At this time, the cutoff for those that could see accumulating snow and those that don’t is close to the line stretching from Bloomfield, Bloomington to Greensburg. However, there could still be some slight changes to the track and intensity of this system. So, be sure to check back this evening for updates from Chief Meteorologist, Chris Wright.

The rest of the week stays cold with highs in the upper 30s or lower 40s. Flurries or light snow showers will be possible daily on into the start of the weekend.